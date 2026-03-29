Iran war day 30: Following a situational assessment, the Israel Defense Forces said Home Front Command safety guidelines will remain unchanged until Monday. Yemen’s Houthis launched a cruise missile toward Israel in one of their first direct attacks since the start of the war; the missile was intercepted, according to Israeli officials. In southern Lebanon, an IDF officer was severely wounded and another moderately injured on Friday after an anti-tank missile struck during an engagement. In a separate overnight incident, one officer was severely injured and six soldiers sustained moderate injuries after rocket fire targeted troops operating in the area.

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