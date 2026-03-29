IDF soldier from Connecticut killed in southern Lebanon combat | LIVE BLOG
Sgt. Moshe Yitzhak Hacohen Katz, 22, from New Haven, Connecticut, a soldier in the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon
Iran war day 30: Following a situational assessment, the Israel Defense Forces said Home Front Command safety guidelines will remain unchanged until Monday. Yemen’s Houthis launched a cruise missile toward Israel in one of their first direct attacks since the start of the war; the missile was intercepted, according to Israeli officials. In southern Lebanon, an IDF officer was severely wounded and another moderately injured on Friday after an anti-tank missile struck during an engagement. In a separate overnight incident, one officer was severely injured and six soldiers sustained moderate injuries after rocket fire targeted troops operating in the area.
IDF soldier from Connecticut killed in southern Lebanon combat
The Israel Defense Forces has announced that Sgt. Moshe Yitzhak Hacohen Katz, 22, from New Haven, Connecticut, a soldier in the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon on Saturday. Three additional soldiers were moderately wounded in the same incident and were evacuated to hospitals in Israel for treatment. The IDF said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation, and the families of all those involved have been notified.
Overnight Iran launched two missile attacks directed at southern Israel
Overnight alerts were activated in northern Israel's Galilee and Kiryat Shmona due to concerns about the infiltration of UAVs from Hezbollah