New Mossad Chief takes office as Netanyahu reaffirms hard line on Iran

During a ceremony marking the appointment of Roman Gofman as the 14th director of the Mossad, Prime Minister Netanyahu said countering Iran remains one of Israel's top strategic priorities, vowing that Tehran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons or threaten Israel's existence.

Netanyahu used the occasion to praise Gofman's personal and professional journey.

Born in Belarus, Gofman immigrated to Israel with his family at age 14 and settled in Ashdod. The prime minister highlighted what he described as Gofman's determination and perseverance, recalling his background as a boxer and his rise through Israel's security establishment.

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According to Netanyahu, Gofman's ability to learn quickly, think strategically, pay attention to detail and identify an adversary's weaknesses made him well-suited to lead Israel's foreign intelligence agency. He also noted that Gofman had long advocated a culture of victory within the military and security services.

Netanyahu stressed that the Mossad would continue to play a central role in efforts to counter Iran and its regional activities.

"We will not allow the Iranian regime to reverse the achievements that have been made. We will not allow it to obtain nuclear weapons or threaten our existence," he said.

In some of his strongest remarks, Netanyahu said the Iranian regime's future was limited and that Israel would continue working to ensure it could no longer threaten the Jewish state with either nuclear weapons or its ballistic missile arsenal.

The prime minister concluded by presenting the challenge posed by Iran as a key mission for Gofman and the Mossad, calling on the agency's personnel to remain at the forefront of Israel's efforts to confront Iranian threats.