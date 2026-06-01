Israel’s High Court green-lights Major General Gofman’s appointment as the new head of Mossad

Major General Roman Gofman is set to officially assume leadership of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency this week after the High Court of Justice rejected two petitions challenging his appointment.

In a majority decision issued Monday, the court ruled that there were no grounds to disqualify Gofman from serving as head of the Mossad. Judges Ofer Grosskopf and Alex Stein concluded that the evidence presented by petitioners did not undermine Gofman's integrity, professionalism, or suitability to lead Israel's foreign intelligence service.

A central issue raised in the petitions was Gofman's alleged involvement in the Al-Makis affair, allegations that an Israeli minor was used in a military online influence operation. Judge Grosskopf determined that Gofman's conduct in the case could not be considered morally reprehensible and did not justify preventing him from taking office.

Judge Stein acknowledged that the appointments committee's review process was not without flaws but said the shortcomings were insufficient to overturn the government's decision. He also dismissed several allegations against Gofman as lacking a factual basis.

Judge Dafna Barak-Erez issued a dissenting opinion, arguing that additional questions should have been examined more thoroughly but she emphasized that no evidence had emerged that called Gofman's credibility into question.

The ruling clears the final legal hurdle to Gofman's appointment, allowing him to formally take over leadership of the Mossad in the coming days.

Following the court's decision, Israeli officials welcomed the outcome. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir congratulated Gofman, describing him as a dedicated commander and committed Zionist. Israeli President Herzog also welcomed his appointment, recalling his courage and sense of duty after their meeting on October 8, 2023 at Assaf Harofeh Hospital.