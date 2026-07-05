Three of Khamenei's sons pray at his funeral; current Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba is absent | LIVE BLOG
Quds Force commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani and Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi are among those in attendance at funeral prayers for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Quds force commander, IRGC official among attendees at Khamenei's funeral
Quds Force commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani was among those in attendance at funeral prayers for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday. Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi was also seen attending the ceremony in Tehran.
Three of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's sons pray at his funeral; current leader Mojtaba absent
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Iranian state television showed three sons of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud—praying behind his coffin Sunday in the courtyard of Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla.
Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as Supreme Leader, did not make an appearance at the ceremony.
Calls to "Kill Bibi" and "Kill Trump" chanted at Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei's funeral
“Why should we not kill the man who killed my imam?” a speaker said at the funeral. “Trump’s assassination is our duty. Never abandon your revenge,” he added