Three of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's sons pray at his funeral; current leader Mojtaba absent

https://x.com/i/web/status/2073677540917399914 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Iranian state television showed three sons of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud—praying behind his coffin Sunday in the courtyard of Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as Supreme Leader, did not make an appearance at the ceremony.