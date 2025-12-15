Attempted stabbing attack at gas station in West Bank | LIVE BLOG
IDF: an Israeli civilian armed with a knife approached soldiers in the area, prompting an IDF soldier and an Israeli civilian to open fire to neutralize the threat
Israeli Defense Forces operations continued across multiple fronts as troops responded to perceived threats in Gaza and Lebanon.
In northern Gaza, IDF forces identified and neutralized an individual described as a terrorist who crossed a restricted “yellow line” and posed an immediate danger to troops in the area. The army said the action was taken to ensure soldier safety. Meanwhile, forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire and continue to monitor and respond to potential security threats.
Separately, the IDF reported carrying out a series of strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, killing at least two Hezbollah operatives in separate attacks conducted roughly an hour apart. One strike in the Yater area targeted a Hezbollah member involved in efforts to rebuild the group’s infrastructure, while another in the Bint Jbeil area killed a local Hezbollah official who allegedly acted as a liaison with residents on financial and military matters and took part in the seizure of private property for terrorist use.
Australia: Gun laws to be tightened after the Bondi Beach massacre
Australia plans to strengthen its gun laws following the deadly Bondi Beach attack, which killed 15 people at a Jewish celebration. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that his government is working on tightening existing rules. A national firearms registry is under consideration. Authorities are particularly interested in revising the validity period of gun licenses.
The number of firearms allowed per owner could be limited, and the types of firearms and their modifications would be more strictly regulated. Permits could be restricted to Australian citizens only. The shooting was carried out by a father and son, according to police. The father had legally owned six firearms since 2015.
Netanyahu trial: Paraguayan parliament speaker expresses his support
The Speaker of the Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies, Raúl Latorre, visited the Tel Aviv District Court on Monday to support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was appearing in his corruption trial. Latorre was ushered into the courtroom by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. The hearing was cut short by a judge's decision. Originally scheduled for a full day, the hearing was reduced to two hours at Netanyahu's request.
Former hostage Eli Sharabi lights Hanukkah candles in New York
https://x.com/i/web/status/2000434809630253309
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit Israel for high-level talks
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to visit Israel this week following an invitation extended during Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s visit to India last month. While in Israel, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Saar, and Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat. The visit underscores the growing ties between the two countries, with Israel emphasizing the importance of deepening its long-term strategic partnership with India, the world’s largest democracy and one of its fastest-growing economies.
IDF soldier and civilian shoot suspected attacker in attempted stabbing Near Kdumim
The Israel Defense Forces said an attempted stabbing attack targeting IDF soldiers occurred earlier today near the community of Kdumim in the northern West Bank. According to an initial IDF statement, an Israeli civilian armed with a knife approached soldiers in the area, prompting an IDF soldier and an Israeli civilian to open fire to neutralize the threat. The suspect was wounded in the incident and evacuated for medical treatment. Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.