Israeli Defense Forces operations continued across multiple fronts as troops responded to perceived threats in Gaza and Lebanon.

In northern Gaza, IDF forces identified and neutralized an individual described as a terrorist who crossed a restricted “yellow line” and posed an immediate danger to troops in the area. The army said the action was taken to ensure soldier safety. Meanwhile, forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire and continue to monitor and respond to potential security threats.

Separately, the IDF reported carrying out a series of strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, killing at least two Hezbollah operatives in separate attacks conducted roughly an hour apart. One strike in the Yater area targeted a Hezbollah member involved in efforts to rebuild the group’s infrastructure, while another in the Bint Jbeil area killed a local Hezbollah official who allegedly acted as a liaison with residents on financial and military matters and took part in the seizure of private property for terrorist use.

