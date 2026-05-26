'The IDF is seizing controlled areas:' Netanyahu declares Israel's expanded ground op. in south Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced Tuesday that Israel is expanding its military operations in southern Lebanon, saying the Israel Defense Forces are “deepening” their campaign against Hezbollah.

Speaking at the opening of a political-security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said Israeli troops were operating with “significant ground forces” and taking control of several areas as part of efforts to strengthen the security buffer protecting communities in northern Israel.

“Under my direction and that of the defense minister, together with the chief of staff, we are intensifying our operation in Lebanon,” Netanyahu said.

His comments came amid reports in Israeli media that the IDF has expanded ground operations beyond the existing security line in southern Lebanon, including in areas where Hezbollah is believed to maintain military infrastructure and operational positions.

The Israeli military has increasingly focused on countering Hezbollah’s use of explosive drones, which officials say has become one of the most serious threats facing northern Israel after a series of attacks in recent weeks.

“We are making a tremendous national effort to develop creative and innovative solutions against explosive drones,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli officials have expressed growing concern over Hezbollah’s use of kamikaze-style drones, some of which have proven difficult for air defense systems to intercept.

Netanyahu also praised Israeli troops involved in the fighting, saying, “We support and salute our heroic commanders and soldiers. They are at the heart of the fighting. We have confidence in you.”