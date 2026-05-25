US hints it's open to greenlighting Israel to extend its operations in Lebanon

Hezbollah has ignored repeated requests to stop firing at Israel, including a recent ultimatum. This is according to a US official who spoke with i24NEWS' Senior US Correspondent Mike Wagenheim. The official says Israel "will never be expected to passively absorb attacks on its forces and civilians," adding, "This is not the Biden administration."

The official called the status quo "untenable," given that Hezbollah has fired over a thousand drones and over 700 rockets since April 17 in an attempt to derail ongoing negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. "The idea that the Lebanese government is negotiating directly with Israel and stands to get significant support from the United States, all while Hezbollah is having their narrative of resistance challenged, is an existential threat to Hezbollah," the official said, adding, "A successful ceasefire led by the government of Lebanon would strip Hezbollah of their power and their narrative."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doubling down on his stance against Hezbollah, stating, "We are at war with Hezbollah." In the last few weeks alone, IDF soldiers have eliminated over six hundred terrorists. "But we are not taking our foot off the pedal," Netanyahu said, pointing to the fact that he has a special team working to take down Hezbollah's fiber drones.

Meanwhile, in a post about his conversation with President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said that Israel’s freedom of action will continue, contrary to Iran’s demand to end fighting on all fronts involving its proxies as part of the memorandum of understandings. An Israeli source told i24NEWS's Diplomatic Correspondent Guy Azriel that “The Americans understand that the Iranians are trying to use the framework of the agreement with the U.S. to neutralize Israel’s capabilities. They will not go along with it.”

These discussions surrounding Hezbollah and Lebanon come as the terrorist group continues to break the ceasefire agreement with Israel, firing over 1,000 drones and 700 rockets since April 17. Just today (Monday), a Hezbollah drone struck a residential home in the northern Israeli border town of Metula, causing severe damage to the roof. No injuries were reported.

Also today, and more tragically, the IDF announced the death of Sergeant Nehoray Leizer, 19, from Eilat, who was killed by an explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon. Another soldier was severely wounded in the same incident and is in serious condition. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the IDF confirmed that Staff Sergeant Noam Hamburger, 23, from Atlit, was also killed by an explosive drone near the Lebanese border. A senior security official acknowledged that the military "was not sufficiently prepared for this threat."

For its part, Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi sent a message to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem promising Tehran "will not abandon support for movements seeking rights and freedom until the very last moment."