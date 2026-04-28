Trump rejects Iran's latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war - report

President Donald Trump has told advisers he is not satisfied with Iran's latest ceasefire proposal, according to a New York Times report citing multiple people briefed on discussions held Monday in the White House Situation Room.

According to the report, the proposal called on the US to lift its naval blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz but would have set aside the question of Iran's nuclear program entirely, according to US and Iranian officials familiar with the negotiations.

A US official said accepting the offer could appear to deny Trump a victory, adding to the administration's reluctance to move forward with the terms as presented. READ MORE FROM MONDAY