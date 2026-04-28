Trump rejects Iran's latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war - report

Trump unsatisfied with Iran's latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war - report | LIVE BLOG
The White House is said to be unsatisfied with terms that sidestep Iran's nuclear program • Two IDF soldiers injured in Hezbollah drone attack
President Donald Trump has told advisers he is not satisfied with Iran's latest ceasefire proposal, according to a New York Times report citing multiple people briefed on discussions held Monday in the White House Situation Room.
According to the report, the proposal called on the US to lift its naval blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz but would have set aside the question of Iran's nuclear program entirely, according to US and Iranian officials familiar with the negotiations.
A US official said accepting the offer could appear to deny Trump a victory, adding to the administration's reluctance to move forward with the terms as presented. READ MORE FROM MONDAY
IDF dismantles over 1,000 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon
IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon under the command of the 91st Division have dismantled more than 1,000 terrorist infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah to carry out attacks against Israeli forces, the military announced on Tuesday.
The sites included booby-trapped structures and buildings where weapons were stored. Troops located hundreds of weapons in the operation, including machine guns, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, mines, pistols, anti-tank missiles, RPG rockets, mortar shells, and ammunition, the IDF said.
IDF launches interceptor at suspicious aerial target over southern Lebanon
The IDF announced that a short while ago an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target identified in the area where Israeli forces are operating in southern Lebanon.
The results of the interception are under review, the military said, adding that the target did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.
IDF soldier seriously wounded in Hezbollah drone attack in southern lebanon
An IDF soldier was severely wounded and another lightly injured in a Hezbollah explosive drone attack in southern Lebanon on Monday, the military announced on Tuesday.
The soldiers were taken to the hospital and their families notified, the IDF added. One soldier remains in serious condition.
The attack involved a first-person-view drone, a weapon Hezbollah has made frequent use of in attacks on Israeli troops in southedrn Lebanon in recent weeks.
The IDF called the incident a "violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."
Trump unlikely to accept Iran's Strait of Hormuz proposal, leaving next steps unclear - report
Two people familiar with the matter told CNN that Trump conveyed his views during a Monday meeting with top national security officials. One of the people said Trump was not likely to accept the plan, which was transmitted to the US over the last few days.
According to the report, reopening the strait without resolving questions over Iran's nuclear enrichment or its stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium could remove a key piece of American leverage in the talks. At the same time, keeping the waterway blocked would prolong higher energy prices and the spike in US gas costs.
American officials told CNN they remain concerned about divisions within Iran's regime and are unsure who retains ultimate decision-making power over a prospective deal. Trump has also sounded skeptical in public about restarting the war, which is on hold after he extended a ceasefire last week.
Rubio raises questions over Iran's new supreme leader and warns more pressure can be brought upon Tehran
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised a series of unanswered questions about Iran's new supreme leader in a Fox News interview on Monday, asking, "Does he have the clerical credentials to actually act as supreme leader? Is he actually making the decisions, or is there somebody standing in his stead?"
Rubio also addressed the prospect of a failed deal, warning that "the level of sanctions on Iran is extraordinary, the level of pressure on Iran is extraordinary, and I think more can be brought to bear," adding that any decision on next steps is "the President's decision to make."
The secretary defended the US naval posture in the strait, saying, "The blockade is not a blockade against shipping; it's a blockade against Iranian shipping, because they cannot be the sole beneficiaries of an illegal, unlawful, and unjustified system of tolling and control in the straits."
Rubio also addressed the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, saying it "is a very unique ceasefire because Lebanon and Israel are not at war," noting that "Israel's problem is with Hezballah," which he said "happens to be inside of Lebanon conducting attacks against Israel."
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Vance privately questions Pentagon's account of Iran war and missile stockpile levels - report
US Vice President JD Vance has repeatedly questioned the Department of War's portrayal of the Iran war in closed-door meetings, raising concerns about whether the Pentagon has understated the depletion of US missile stockpiles, two senior administration officials told The Atlantic on Monday.
Vance has questioned the accuracy of information provided by the Pentagon about the conflict and has raised concerns about the availability of certain missile systems directly with President Donald Trump, according to several people familiar with the situation. READ MORE
Trump rejects Iran's latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war - report
President Donald Trump has told advisers he is not satisfied with Iran's latest ceasefire proposal, according to a New York Times report citing multiple people briefed on discussions held Monday in the White House Situation Room.
According to the report, the proposal called on the US to lift its naval blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz but would have set aside the question of Iran's nuclear program entirely, according to US and Iranian officials familiar with the negotiations.
A US official said accepting the offer could appear to deny Trump a victory, adding to the administration's reluctance to move forward with the terms as presented.