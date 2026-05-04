Trump: US will guide ships out of the Strait of Hormuz; Iran proposal 'unacceptable' | LIVE BLOG
US military support of the mission will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members, says CENTCOM
US President Trump said he reviewed Iran’s latest proposal and described it as “unacceptable” in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Kan News on Sunday. Trump added that ongoing efforts related to the conflict are “progressing very well,” without providing further details. He also renewed his call for clemency for Netanyahu, arguing that Israel needs a leader focused on wartime priorities rather than legal matters.
The US president also announced overnight into Monday the launch of "Project Freedom," a US military-backed operation to escort neutral commercial vessels safely out of the Strait of Hormuz, writing on Truth Social that countries uninvolved in the Middle East conflict had asked Washington to help free their ships trapped in the waterway.
"For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways," Trump wrote, describing the operation as "a humanitarian gesture." He warned that any interference with the process "will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully."
Trump said his representatives were simultaneously engaged in "very positive discussions" with Iran that "could lead to something very positive for all," framing the ship escort operation as separate from and complementary to ongoing negotiations. He said many of the stranded vessels were running low on food and supplies and that their crews faced deteriorating conditions. Countries whose ships are escorted out have told US officials they will not return to the strait until the area is safe for navigation, Trump added. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
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CENTCOM confirms 'Project Freedom' launch, deploying 15,000 troops and over 100 aircraft to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command announced overnight into Monday that it would begin supporting Project Freedom to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, deploying guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members.
"Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade," said CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper in an X statement. The mission, directed by President Trump, will support merchant vessels seeking to transit the strait, through which a quarter of the world's oil trade at sea and significant volumes of fuel and fertilizer products pass.
CENTCOM said the operation would work in conjunction with the Maritime Freedom Construct, a State Department initiative launched last week in partnership with the Department of War to enhance coordination and information sharing among international partners on maritime security in the strait.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2051075238352355404
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Trump launches 'Project Freedom' to escort neutral ships out of the Strait of Hormuz and warns interference will be 'dealt with forcefully'
President Donald Trump announced overnight into Monday the launch of "Project Freedom," a US military-backed operation to escort neutral commercial vessels safely out of the Strait of Hormuz, writing on Truth Social that countries uninvolved in the Middle East conflict had asked Washington to help free their ships trapped in the waterway.
"For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways," Trump wrote, describing the operation as "a humanitarian gesture." He warned that any interference with the process "will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully."
Trump said his representatives were simultaneously engaged in "very positive discussions" with Iran that "could lead to something very positive for all," framing the ship escort operation as separate from and complementary to ongoing negotiations. He said many of the stranded vessels were running low on food and supplies and that their crews faced deteriorating conditions. Countries whose ships are escorted out have told US officials they will not return to the strait until the area is safe for navigation, Trump added.