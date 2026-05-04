US President Trump said he reviewed Iran’s latest proposal and described it as “unacceptable” in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Kan News on Sunday. Trump added that ongoing efforts related to the conflict are “progressing very well,” without providing further details. He also renewed his call for clemency for Netanyahu, arguing that Israel needs a leader focused on wartime priorities rather than legal matters.

The US president also announced overnight into Monday the launch of "Project Freedom," a US military-backed operation to escort neutral commercial vessels safely out of the Strait of Hormuz, writing on Truth Social that countries uninvolved in the Middle East conflict had asked Washington to help free their ships trapped in the waterway.

"For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways," Trump wrote, describing the operation as "a humanitarian gesture." He warned that any interference with the process "will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully."

Trump said his representatives were simultaneously engaged in "very positive discussions" with Iran that "could lead to something very positive for all," framing the ship escort operation as separate from and complementary to ongoing negotiations. He said many of the stranded vessels were running low on food and supplies and that their crews faced deteriorating conditions. Countries whose ships are escorted out have told US officials they will not return to the strait until the area is safe for navigation, Trump added. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY