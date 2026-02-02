Turkey, Egypt, Qatar push Witkoff-Iran meeting in Ankara - report | LIVE BLOG

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar are working to arrange a meeting between US envoy Witkoff and senior Iranian officials in Ankara later this week, report says

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
President Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner
President Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared KushnerAP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Turkey, Egypt, Qatar push Witkoff-Iran meeting in Ankara

Axios reports that Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar are working to arrange a meeting later this week between US negotiator Steve Witkoff and senior Iranian officials in Ankara

https://x.com/i/web/status/2018054857383416263

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 1 comments

Comments