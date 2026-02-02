Turkey, Egypt, Qatar push Witkoff-Iran meeting in Ankara - report | LIVE BLOG
Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar are working to arrange a meeting between US envoy Witkoff and senior Iranian officials in Ankara later this week, report says
1 min read
Axios reports that Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar are working to arrange a meeting later this week between US negotiator Steve Witkoff and senior Iranian officials in Ankara
