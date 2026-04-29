Two IDF soldiers injured after overnight operations in the West Bank

South Lebanon: IDF destroys Hezbollah positions and eliminates three terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it struck several Hezbollah infrastructures on Tuesday in various sectors of southern Lebanon, north of the forward defense line. Targets included loaded and ready-to-fire launchers, weapons depots, and military buildings used by Hezbollah terrorists to prepare attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel. Additionally, troops from the 146th Division spotted three Hezbollah terrorists preparing a shooting attack against Israeli forces; they were killed in an airstrike. The IDF also reported that several booby-trapped drones launched by Hezbollah exploded near soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, slightly injuring one soldier who was evacuated to a hospital.