Trump reportedly orders aides to prepare for extended Iran blockade to force nuclear concessions | LIVE BLOG
Two IDF soldiers injured after overnight operations in the West Bank
The Israel Defense Forces says it destroyed two large Hezbollah tunnels in southern Lebanon, allegedly built with Iranian support. Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar reiterated that Israel has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon, saying operations are focused on border security.
IDF eliminates Hamas operations chief in a northern Gaza strike, calling him a key planner tied to Oct. 7 attacks and a threat to troops
Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency say they eliminated Hamas operations chief Iyad Ahmed Abd al-Rahman Shambari in a northern Gaza strike, calling him a key planner tied to October 7 attacks and ongoing threats to Israeli troops.
South Lebanon: IDF intercepts a suspicious aerial target
The IDF spokesperson announced that a suspicious aerial target recently detected in the area where Israeli forces operate in southern Lebanon was intercepted. According to the army, the aircraft did not enter Israeli territory and therefore no alert was triggered, in accordance with established procedures.
Netanyahu trial: Prime Minister requests to shorten his hearing for security reasons
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's lawyer, Amit Hadad, asked the Jerusalem District Court to shorten today's scheduled hearing by three hours in the prime minister's corruption trial, citing "security-related scheduling conflicts." The previous day marked the resumption of Netanyahu's cross-examination after a hiatus of more than two months, a pause caused by the war against Iran and the renewed fighting against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.
South Lebanon: IDF destroys Hezbollah positions and eliminates three terrorists
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it struck several Hezbollah infrastructures on Tuesday in various sectors of southern Lebanon, north of the forward defense line. Targets included loaded and ready-to-fire launchers, weapons depots, and military buildings used by Hezbollah terrorists to prepare attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel. Additionally, troops from the 146th Division spotted three Hezbollah terrorists preparing a shooting attack against Israeli forces; they were killed in an airstrike. The IDF also reported that several booby-trapped drones launched by Hezbollah exploded near soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, slightly injuring one soldier who was evacuated to a hospital.
President Trump orders an indefinite blockade of Iranian ports - report
US officials told the Wall Street Journal that Trump has directed aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iran aimed at cutting off key revenue streams, particularly oil exports, in an effort to pressure Tehran into a nuclear agreement. The decision, discussed in a recent Situation Room meeting, reflects a strategy to intensify economic pressure while avoiding more direct military escalation or disengagement.
Two IDF soldiers wounded after overnight West Bank op.
Two IDF soldiers were injured during an operational mission in the Binyamin Brigade village of Silwad overnight Wednesday after being ambushed by two terrorists. The soldiers were evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified of the incident.