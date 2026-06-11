US says it has completed additional strikes on military targets across Iran | Live Blog
US Central Command referred to them as "self-defense" strikes against multiple Iraniana targets, targetting military surveillance capabilities, communications systems, and air defense sites
Iran is threatening the United States, claiming it will respond to any US aggression. The threat follows US strikes on Iranian military locations. They also rejected the claim that President Trump reached out to Tehran in an attempt to cease hostilities. On Wednesday, Trump spoke to Fox News and said that he spoke with Iranian officials and told them the 'bombing will stop soon,' and that Israel was not involved. As a result of the attacks, Iran has doubled down on its blockade, completely shutting down the Strait of Hormuz to all ships, including oil tankers and commercial vessels.
These renewed attacks follow earlier comments from President Trump, who changed his tune from touting a "fully negotiated" deal to threatening war due to inaction on the part of Iran. On his social media site Truth Social, President Trump wrote, " They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them; now they will have to pay the price!!!" READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
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https://x.com/i/web/status/2064929571355410502
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US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces say they have completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran
CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran. The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression
https://x.com/i/web/status/2064927303516274922
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