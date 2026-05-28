Vance: It's too early to know 'when or if' deal will be reached; Iran claims to fire at Hormuz ships | LIVE BLOG
"The Iranians want a deal," Vance said. He added it was too early to know "when or if" a deal would be reached
The White House confirmed on Thursday that US and Iranian negotiators reached an agreement on a deal proposal that would extend the current ceasefire by another 60 days, giving both sides time to hold nuclear talks.
In reports confirmed by the White House, US sources said that US President Trump still needs to sign off on his agreement to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and that he has yet to decide whether to approve the proposal.
Meanwhile, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news outlet quoted a source close to Tehran’s negotiating team as saying that Tehran has not yet given its final approval to the MoU. A source also told i24NEWS on Thursday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet approved the agreement, a key factor as to why Trump has also not given final approval. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
JD Vance says it's too early to know 'when or if' deal would be reached
The US Vice President said on Thursday that the US and Iran are "going back and forth on a couple of language points" of the MoU, including what he called the "question of enrichment."
"The Iranians want a deal," Vance said. He added it was too early to know "when or if" a deal would be reached.
"We're in a position where we can sustainably set back their nuclear program," Vance said. "We do think they're negotiating in good faith," he added.
US drone claimed to be shot down by Iranian Armed Forces in Bushehr Province, Iranian state TV cites local governor
https://x.com/i/web/status/2060108990151856161
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Iranian state media claims US aircraft was destroyed near Bushehr
Iranian state TV cites a local official as saying that a US aircraft was destroyed near Bushehr, but there has been no US confirmation of this claim
CENTCOM later denied this report, saying that "no US aircraft were shot down" and "all US air assets are accounted for"
https://x.com/i/web/status/2060131345263890854
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hamas security checkpoint in Gaza targeted in Israeli airstrike, killing three, according to local media reports
https://x.com/i/web/status/2060115390911394282
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .