The White House confirmed on Thursday that US and Iranian negotiators reached an agreement on a deal proposal that would extend the current ceasefire by another 60 days, giving both sides time to hold nuclear talks.

In reports confirmed by the White House, US sources said that US President Trump still needs to sign off on his agreement to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and that he has yet to decide whether to approve the proposal.

Meanwhile, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news outlet quoted a source close to Tehran’s negotiating team as saying that Tehran has not yet given its final approval to the MoU. A source also told i24NEWS on Thursday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet approved the agreement, a key factor as to why Trump has also not given final approval. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY