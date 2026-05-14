Israel-Lebanon talks: 'The goal is peace, as if there's no Hezbollah, and to fight Hezbollah as if there's no peace'

As negotiations between Israel and Lebanon resume this Thursday, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter indicates that discussions have advanced beyond initial parameters toward a unique, dual-track framework aimed at both a formal peace treaty and the total dismantlement of Hezbollah.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Leiter described a strategy that separates diplomatic aspirations from immediate military realities. “We're going to move into, hopefully, setting the framework for two teams,” Leiter said. “One team that will deal with achieving peace, a peace treaty, full peace, as if Hezbollah doesn't exist, and a security track, as if the peace talks don't exist.”

The current round of talks marks a departure from previous sessions that centered on Israeli military withdrawals. According to Leiter, the presence of the IDF in Lebanese territory is now widely understood as a direct response to Hezbollah’s arsenal.

“This is the first time that the talks are not focused on when is the IDF going to withdraw” Leiter noted. “The focus is now on, number one, reaching a peace treaty, as if there's no Hezbollah, and fighting Hezbollah as if there's no peace treaty. And I think we're going to accomplish both.”

Leiter emphasized that while Israel seeks a diplomatic breakthrough, the implementation of any agreement is contingent on the "second track"—the neutralization of Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

“We're not going to be able to implement the peace that we signed unless the second track is fulfilled, and that's the dismantlement of Hezbollah,” he stated. Addressing the future of the IDF's footprint in the region, he added, “We have no immediate plans of withdrawal, and we have no designs in Lebanese territory at the same time, but we have designs on our security.”

Despite the complexities of Lebanese internal politics, Leiter expressed cautious optimism regarding a "true partner" for peace. He cited internal surveys suggesting a significant shift in public opinion, even among the Shiite population.

“The Shiites, which used to only support a peace agreement with Israel at five or 10%, has now moved to 40, 50% against Hezbollah,” Leiter claimed. While acknowledging that Lebanon remains a "not exactly functional state," he argued that the shared goal of removing Hezbollah's influence will eventually prevail.

“We have to be patient, but be firm at the same time,” Leiter concluded. “The shared interest in freeing that country from Hezbollah is ultimately going to win the day.”