Eli Cohen will inaugurate the 'Jewish Path' in Mumbai and visit the Jewish community center where a deadly terror attack took place in 2008

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen left for India on Sunday evening where he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the nation’s foreign, defense, and agriculture ministers.

"This important political visit to India aims to deepen Israel's strategic partnership with one of the world's greatest powers,” Cohen said in a statement before taking off for the visit.

“We will promote bilateral cooperation in the areas of security, economy, and innovation,” added the foreign envoy, who is expected to sign agreements in the areas of construction, nursing, and management of water systems.

On the agenda is the “tightening of the partnership on security issues and the possibilities of expanding the circle of normalization in the space between India and Israel,” noted an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement, with Cohen slated to visit New Delhi and Mumbai.

“India can play a significant role in expanding the circle of peace and promoting the Abraham Accords that will lead to prosperity and strengthening regional stability,” Cohen continued. “I am coming to India with a large delegation of Israeli businessmen and companies with the aim of exploiting the enormous potential of trade relations between Israel and India and promoting the free trade agreement between the countries."

The minister will also inaugurate the "Jewish Path" in Mumbai and visit the Jewish community center where a deadly terror attack took place in 2008.