Danon condemns Houthis for targeting civilians

The Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, condemned the Houthi attacks against Israeli civilian targets during the UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

He specifically mentioned the damage caused in a school in Ramat Gan by a ballistic missile and the injury of a three-year-old child in Jaffa. This was "the school I attended as a child," he said, "a place where my earliest memories were formed as a child."

"It's not just my story, it's Israel's," said Danon, highlighting that Israelis are regularly awakened by alert sirens. He specified that the Iran-backed terrorist group launched nearly 300 attacks last year.

The ambassador condemned the motto inscribed on the Houthi flag: "Death to America, death to Israel, curse on the Jews and victory for Islam," which illustrates the jihadist nature of the group that, despite the absence of direct conflict with Israel, continues its attacks more than 1,500 miles away.

Danon said that those who attacked Israel will find the same fate as Hamas and Hezbollah leaders after launching the terrorist onslaught on Israel in 2023. "This is not a threat, this is a promise," Danon said.

"We will not just wait for the next missile," he added.

Regarding World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was at the Sanaa airport when it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, he said Israel "obviously" had no intention of harming him.

"We have no control over who is where," he said.

He also mentioned the recent report submitted to the UN's special rapporteur on torture and inhumane treatment, vowing Israel will continue to raise the issue of hostages and their ongoing captivity.