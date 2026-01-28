FM Sa’ar speaks with Ukrainian counterpart to discuss war and regional threats

Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa’ar held a high-level discussion with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Wednesday, addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Holocaust commemorations, and shared regional security concerns.

Sa’ar expressed Israel’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people and strongly condemned Russia’s attacks on civilians. He also conveyed Israel’s hope for a swift resolution to the conflict through diplomatic means.

The meeting coincided with Ukraine’s participation in Holocaust remembrance events at the Babyn Yar Memorial in Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the victims of the Nazi genocide.

Sa’ar praised Ukraine’s dedication to preserving the memory of those lost.

Regional security threats, particularly those posed by Iran, were a key topic. Sa’ar and Sybiha discussed the recent crackdown by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which the Israeli minister called “one of the darkest events in the history of Iran and humanity.”

He emphasized the need for Ukraine’s parliament to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization and noted the importance of international pressure on Tehran in response to the violence.

The two ministers also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and the broader peace process, with both agreeing to maintain close contact moving forward.