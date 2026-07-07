Germany to boost annual Yad Vashem, Holocaust museum funding to 5 million euros under new agreement

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is set to sign an agreement with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar during a short visit to Israel today. As part of the deal, Germany will provide five million euros annually to Yad Vashem to fund Holocaust research, documentation, and educational and commemorative activities. This is according to Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Wadephul is visiting as Sa'ar's guest, in what marks the ninth meeting between the two ministers over the past year.

The agreement states that it reflects the German and Israeli governments' recognition of "the eternal responsibility of the German people for the events of the past," referring to the Holocaust and its consequences, and their commitment to preserving and strengthening its memory through Yad Vashem. The new deal revises a 2020 agreement, under which Germany had committed to providing Yad Vashem with one million euros annually from 2022 through 2031. Under the updated terms, Germany will now provide five million euros per year through 2030, before the amount reverts to one million euros annually from 2031 onward.