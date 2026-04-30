The diplomatic standoff between Jerusalem and Kyiv over alleged "stolen" Ukrainian grain reached a resolution on Wednesday as the Israeli grain importer, Zenziper, officially rejected a controversial shipment arriving from Russia.

The decision follows a week of escalating tensions and a direct threat of sanctions from Ukrainian President Zelensky.

The Panama-flagged vessel Panormitis was seen departing Haifa Bay today after the Israel Grain Importers Association announced the move.

"In light of the circumstances, the grain import company Zenziper is forced to reject the Russian vessel, which is carrying a shipment of wheat at the heart of the storm with Ukraine," the Association stated. "The Russian supplier of the wheat cargo will have to find another destination at which to unload it."

The rejection comes on the heels of a blistering statement from President Zelensky, who had threatened to impose sanctions on any Israeli entities profiting from what he termed a "criminal scheme." Zelensky accused Russia of exporting over 2 million tons of grain from occupied Ukrainian territories in 2025 alone, worth an estimated $400 million.

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The Panormitis is the second such vessel to spark outrage in Kyiv this month, following the successful unloading of the Russian ship Abinsk in mid-April. Zelensky had warned that Ukraine was preparing a sanctions package to cover those directly transporting the grain, as well as the legal entities attempting to facilitate the purchase.

Until the rejection, the Israeli government had maintained a cautious stance. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar had previously pushed back against Ukrainian criticism, dismissing the public outcry as "tweet diplomacy." Sa’ar insisted that "allegations are not evidence" and noted that Kyiv had not provided formal legal substantiation for the claims that the grain was stolen.

However, despite Sa'ar’s insistence on the rule of law and verified facts, the pressure from both Ukraine and the European Union appears to have influenced the commercial decision. An EU spokesperson had warned earlier this week that Brussels was considering sanctions against third-country entities that help fund Russia’s war effort by circumventing sanctions regimes.