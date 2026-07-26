Israeli President Herzog and Bahrain's King hold first call since October 7th

On Sunday, Israeli President Herzog held a phone conversation with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, marking the first publicly disclosed contact between the two leaders since the October 7, 2023 attack.

The call comes amid reports of renewed diplomatic efforts to restart negotiations between the United States and Iran.

According to Bahraini state media, the leaders discussed recent regional developments and ways to promote stability across the Middle East. Herzog later confirmed that the conversation centered on advancing peace and strengthening cooperation between Israel and Bahrain under the framework of the Abraham Accords.

Speaking at the "The Day After for Survivors" conference organized by the Claims Conference, Herzog described the discussion as one between "two small and courageous countries confronting terrorism and hatred." He said both nations remain committed to expanding the Abraham Accords, with the goal of fostering greater regional stability and cooperation.

Herzog also revealed that King Hamad initiated the call and requested that it be made public.

According to the Israeli president, the conversation concluded with both leaders wishing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu success ahead of his upcoming visit to Washington, where he is expected to meet US President Trump.

The phone call coincided with reports that the United States and Iran have each responded to a Pakistani-Qatari proposal aimed at reviving negotiations, as diplomatic efforts continue to ease heightened tensions in the region.

Separately, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration has, for now, decided against significantly expanding military operations against Iran following consultations with senior national security officials.

The report said the decision was influenced by several factors, including concerns over preserving US stockpiles of Patriot missiles and other air defense systems deployed in the Middle East. Officials were also said to favor waiting for a more advantageous opportunity to increase pressure on Iran's leadership while avoiding actions that could trigger a broader regional conflict involving Israel, US military bases, and Gulf states.