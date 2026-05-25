Netanyahu admits to aides he has little sway over Trump on Iran deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told confidants in private conversations that Israel has little ability to influence US President Donald Trump's decision-making on Iran as Washington negotiates a deal to end the nearly three-month-long war. This is according to Reuters, who spoke with two Israeli officials with knowledge of the conversations.

Netanyahu's office has not responded to the report.

The comments come as Israel has been effectively left out of talks on an initial agreement to halt the conflict, despite helping launch joint strikes on Iran on February 28. Even as the emerging deal does not immediately address Israel's concerns over Iran's nuclear program and enriched uranium stockpile, Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel "has no maneuver to influence the president right now."

As of now, the proposed memorandum of understanding would see Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its naval blockade. This is according to a senior Trump administration official. Further negotiations on nuclear and other issues would follow over 60 days.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke by phone at least three times in the past week. After their first call, Trump told reporters, "He's a very good man; he'll do whatever I want him to do." After their third conversation, Netanyahu said the two agreed that any final deal must include dismantling Iran's nuclear enrichment sites and removing enriched nuclear material from the country. Trump also reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself on every front, including Lebanon, Netanyahu said.