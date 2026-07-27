Netanyahu departs for Washington, says Trump talks will focus on Iran and regional peace

Prime Minister Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the two leaders would discuss a range of strategic issues, with Iran at the top of the agenda.

Netanyahu's aircraft took off from Nevatim Airbase after an unexplained delay before departure.

Ahead of the flight, Netanyahu described the visit as both "a great privilege" and "a great responsibility," noting that it would be his eighth meeting with Trump since the US president began his second term in office.

"I am on my way to Washington for a meeting with our friend, President Trump," Netanyahu said. "This will be my eighth meeting with him since he was elected to his second term as president, more than any other world leader."

The prime minister said the discussions would cover "all the issues on the agenda," with particular emphasis on Iran.

"Our goal, of course, is to safeguard our security while also expanding the circle of peace around us," he said, adding that his mission was "to ensure the security, strength, and future of our beloved State of Israel."

Netanyahu also said the visit would include paying his final respects to "our friend—a true friend of mine and of the State of Israel—Lindsey Graham, one of Israel's greatest friends of all time," adding that he believed he was representing the people of Israel in doing so.