The wave of cancellations continues: The airlines Ryanair, Air Europa and the Lufthansa Group announced on Monday that the flight cancellations to Israel, which were in effect until Tuesday, will be extended.

Ryanair canceled all flights to Tel Aviv until August 26, and the Lufthansa Group, which also includes Swiss, Austrian, and Brussels Airlines, cancels all flights until August 21. Air Europa cancels its flights to Tel Aviv until this Thursday, inclusive.

"Following security assessments, we are updating our flight schedule in the Middle East," a spokesperson for Lufthansa Group said. "As a result, flight cancellations to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and Erbil will continue until August 21, inclusive. We offer passengers whose flight date is until August 31 the option to cancel tickets at no cost or rebook for a later date."

Hannes Albert/Pool photo via AP

"The cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv will be extended until Monday, August 26th due to operational constraints beyond our control," Ryanair announced. "Affected passengers will be notified of their other options in this situation via email and SMS."

This comes as Iran and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, have vowed to attack Israel, leading the US and other countries to urge against an escalation in the region that could lead to a larger war.