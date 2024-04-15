EasyJet temporarily halts Israel flights after Iranian attack

In response to escalating tensions in the region following Iran's recent attack on Israel, UK-based low-cost carrier EasyJet has announced the temporary suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 21.

Andy Cockburn, a spokesperson for EasyJet, conveyed the airline's decision, stating, "Due to the evolving situation in Israel, EasyJet has taken the decision to temporarily pause operations to and from Tel Aviv until the 21st of April."

Cockburn emphasized that affected passengers have been promptly notified via SMS and email using the contact details provided at the time of booking.

Safety remains the top priority for EasyJet, with Cockburn affirming, "The safety and security of our passengers and crew is always EasyJet’s highest priority."

The suspension of flights comes shortly after EasyJet had resumed its operations to and from Israel at the end of March amid the ongoing war with the Hamas terror group.

However, the recent escalation in tensions has prompted the airline to reassess its operations in the region.

While Israeli airlines reported a return to normal operations following the reopening of the country's airspace after the recent attack by Iran, several foreign airlines, including Swiss International Air Lines and Lufthansa opted to cancel flights to and from Tel Aviv due to safety concerns.