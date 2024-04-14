IDF says 99 percent of launches intercepted, Iran’s attack 'failed’

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, addressed the overnight Iranian attack during a morning operational update.

"Iran initiated an attack against Israel, launching over 300 threats of various types. The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, along with a strong fighting coalition," Hagari started the briefing.

"99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted - a very significant strategic achievement," he specified. "Of approximately 170 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that Iran launched, zero crossed into Israeli territory."

"From the more than 30 cruise missiles Iran launched, none crossed into Israeli territory," the IDF spokesperson continued. "Out of over 120 ballistic missiles, only a few crossed into Israeli territory, with the rest being intercepted."

The ballistic missiles which reached Israel fell at the Nevatim Air Force Base, "causing only minor damage to infrastructure."

"Iran hoped to incapacitate the base and thus impair our aerial capabilities, but it failed. IAF aircraft continue to take off and land from the base and depart for offensive and defensive missions," Hagari said.

"In addition to the launches from Iran, several launches were made from the territories of Iraq and Yemen. None of them crossed into Israeli territory," the IDF spokesperson stated, adding that attacks continued from Lebanese territory.

(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

"Over the past six months, we have been operating in close coordination with our partners, led by US CENTCOM, the UK, France, and other countries that operated last night," Hagari described the American-led coalition response to the attack.

"Unfortunately, a ten-year-old girl was severely injured by shrapnel. We wish her a speedy recovery. Other than her, as far as we know, there are no additional casualties," the spokesperson referred to a Bedouin Israeli girl that was hit while sleeping at her home in southern Israel.

"However, it is important to say - the event is not over. We remain prepared and ready for further developments and threats," he stated.

Michael Giladi/ Flash90

"Throughout the night, the IDF conducted a situational assessment in response to developments. The Chief of the General Staff approved plans moving forward, which were presented to the political echelon," Hagari said, later answering i24NEWS that "there are offensive plans, we are showing them to the cabinet and we are ready."

"Iran committed a very serious act tonight, pushing the Middle East towards escalation. We are doing and will do everything necessary to protect the security of the civilians of the State of Israel," he stated.

"Alongside tonight's developments, we have not for a moment forgotten about the 133 hostages held in Gaza. We will continue to do everything possible to bring them home as soon as possible," the IDF spokesperson concluded.