Mossad: Hamas rejected latest ceasefire-hostage deal proposal

Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Mossad released a statement on Sunday morning, saying Hamas rejected a ceasefire and hostage release outline which mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States had set forward.

"It has been over a week since the Cairo meeting – Hamas has rejected the outline that was tabled by the mediators," the Mossad statement referred to negotiations last week, which initially offered slight optimism.

"The rejection of the proposal by the three mediators, which included the most significant flexibility on Israel's part, proves that Sinwar does not want a humanitarian deal and the return of the hostages," the statement explained.

Mossad added Sinwar "is continuing to exploit the tension with Iran, and is striving to unite the sectors and achieve a general escalation in the region," following an Iranian attack on Israel overnight Saturday to Sunday.

On Saturday night, Iran launched over 300 drones and a range of missiles in a wave of attacks against Israel. The Iranian ambassador to the UN said Tehran had the right to self-defense following an alleged Israeli attack on a compound in Syria.

"Israel will continue to strive to realize the objectives of the war with Hamas with full force, and leave no stone unturned to return the 133 hostages from Gaza forthwith," the Mossad statement concluded.