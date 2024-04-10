Indian workers begin to arrive as Israel overhauls labor migration policies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a meeting today to address the issue of foreign workers, signaling a potential overhaul of Israel's policies on labor migration.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, was aimed at streamlining procedures to increase the number of foreign workers in Israel while simultaneously reducing the cost of living and bureaucratic hurdles faced by businesses.

Led by Yossi Sheli, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, the discussion focused on improving supervision and enforcement of foreign worker employment regulations while safeguarding their rights.

As a result of the meeting, Netanyahu instructed the government to expedite a decision on the matter, with plans to present it for approval as early as next week. This decision will determine the extent of foreign worker participation in the Israeli workforce and establish mechanisms to adjust quotas in response to economic fluctuations impacting Israeli employment.

Additionally, a committee of CEOs, led by the CEO of the Prime Minister's Office, will be authorized to allocate quotas across various economic sectors based on government and economic requirements.

The government aims to significantly reduce fees and permit costs associated with employing foreign workers, particularly in sectors such as construction, agriculture, and industry.

These cost reductions are expected to benefit consumers while easing regulatory burdens on employers. Moreover, efforts will be directed towards enhancing supervision and enforcement systems to address issues related to foreign workers more efficiently.

The change in policy and recruitment of foreigner workers to Israel comes after a decision by the government to bar all Palestinian workers from entering Israel following the October 7 attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

In a separate development, joint funding from the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Construction and Housing has facilitated the arrival of over 6,000 workers from India.

Arriving via charter flights, these workers will bolster the construction industry during the months of April and May, marking a substantial influx of foreign labor in a short timeframe.

The meeting was attended by several key ministers and government officials, including the Minister of Finance, Minister of the Interior, Minister of Welfare, Minister of Construction and Housing, and other high-ranking officials from various ministries involved in labor, transportation, agriculture, and immigration.