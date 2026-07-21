OpenAI expands to Israel: first commercial hires and tech outreach

OpenAI is expanding its global reach with the creation of its first local commercial team in Israel.

Rather than establishing a traditional research and development center, a strategy long employed in Israel by multinational tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and Apple, OpenAI is taking a purely commercial approach. The company is focusing its initial efforts on business development, client management, and sales infrastructure tailored to the Israeli market.

To lead this expansion, OpenAI has recruited a former Amazon Web Services executive who previously managed AWS’s startup operations in Israel.

Operating from OpenAI’s regional office in London with a specific focus on the Israeli market, the strategic hire is tasked with deepening ties across the country’s high-tech sector. OpenAI is actively hiring on-the-ground roles, including dedicated account directors, to manage client relationships directly out of Tel Aviv.

While Israel is not traditionally known for training massive foundation models from scratch, the country boasts an exceptionally high density of generative AI adoption and technical talent. Thousands of local early-stage startups build application-layer products on top of existing artificial intelligence architectures, making the ecosystem a lucrative target for model providers.