Netanyahu temporarily halts construction of wind turbines in Golan Heights

The move comes after protests from the Druze community in the region last week

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday a temporary suspension of the construction of a wind turbine project in the Golan Heights, in response to last week’s protests from the Druze community.

According to his office, the prime minister informed Sheikh Mowafak Tarif, leader of the Israeli Druze community, that work would be halted until the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on Wednesday. The move comes after warnings issued by Sheikh Tarif, who threatened an "unprecedented" reaction if the construction of wind turbines near the town of Majdal Shams was not suspended.

He asked Netanyahu to find an acceptable solution for the Druze residents of the Golan. At an emergency meeting in Kfar Yasif, where around 2,000 people attended, Sheikh Tarif also called on Israeli leaders to repeal laws that discriminate against Druze, including the nation-state law and the Kaminitz Law, which imposes high penalties on illegal construction.

The Prime Minister's Office also stressed the need to find solutions to the housing problems of the Druze community, especially for those who served in the military.

Protests against wind farms started last week. Twelve police officers and eight demonstrators were wounded in clashes, some seriously.

The windmill project is part of Israel's efforts to develop clean energy sources. The Golan Heights is considered an ideal place for wind farms due to its high altitude and the winds that blow there. However, some landowners complain that they were not informed of the consequences of the project on their land and claim that they were pressured into signing unfavorable contracts.