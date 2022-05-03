Israeli minister reveals classified information about soldier killed in Syria

The information involves the death of SSgt. Barak Sharabi, which is highly classified information

Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev revealed Tuesday the classified location of SSgt. Barak Sharabi's death in 1984.

In an interview with Kan Radio, Bar-Lev said that Sharabi, a commando in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, died "deep inside Syria."

The information was revealed as Bar-Lev discussed friends and soldiers under his command killed in action. This comes as Israel prepares for Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks, which starts Tuesday night.

Reports of the slip were initially taken down by the Army Censor, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post); however, they were eventually allowed back on social media.

Bar-Lev was the commanding officer for the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit during the operation in 1984 in which Sharabi was killed.

The highly operation is classified, with representatives from the unit usually sitting in on interviews with Sharabi's family to make sure no secrets were divulged, according to Israel's Channel 12.

His office admitted the minister made a mistake and apologized, according to The Post.

Last month, a poll from the Israel Democracy Institute found that only 18 percent of the Israeli public trusts the minister.

Only 11 percent of right-wing voters trust Bar-Lev, compared to 33 percent of center voters and 40 percent of left-wing voters.