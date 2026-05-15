Ashkelon: Orthodox Jews protest outside the home of the military police chief

Orthodox protesters opposed to the arrest of yeshiva students who have evaded mandatory military conscription gathered again on Thursday evening in front of the home of the chief of military police, Brigadier General Yuval Yamin, in Ashkelon. This new protest comes just two weeks after a previous demonstration during which protesters entered his residence while his family was inside.

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The IDF has "strongly condemned" this new protest, stating that the military police would continue to carry out its missions "in accordance with the law." In a statement, the Israeli army denounced "any attempt to harm members of the security forces and their families," while reaffirming its support for General Yamin, described as an officer "faithfully fulfilling his duties."

Images from Thursday’s demonstration show a small group of Orthodox men gathered in front of the officer’s home before dispersing when the police arrived. According to the media outlet Ynet, one protester was detained and then released shortly after.

The incident follows an initial demonstration organized on April 28 by the Jerusalem faction, an orthodox group opposed to the enlistment of yeshiva students. During this previous protest, the army stated that demonstrators had entered the home of General Yamin, who was absent at the time. The police then mentioned a break-in into the yard, acts of violence, and disturbances of public order. Twenty-five suspects, including minors, were arrested.

Following this initial intrusion, several senior Israeli officials denounced the attack. Benjamin Netanyahu had condemned a "violent and unrestrained attack" against the head of the military police, while Defense Minister Israel Katz described the perpetrators as "violent criminals" who must be brought to justice.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, for his part, spoke of crossing a "dangerous red line." The Jerusalem faction replied: "Red lines have been crossed; leave the Torah students alone."