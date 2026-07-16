Traffic on Israel's Route 4 was brought to a standstill Thursday afternoon near the Geha Interchange outside Bnei Brak after several hundred ultra-Orthodox protesters demonstrated against the arrest of young men who refused to report for mandatory military service.

The demonstrators marched along Jabotinsky Street toward Petah Tikva before sitting and lying across the roadway, blocking traffic.

Anticipating the protest, police closed Route 4 in both directions between the Aluf Sadeh and Em Hamoshavot interchanges. The closures, implemented during one of the week's busiest travel periods, triggered major traffic congestion in an area already prone to heavy rush-hour delays.

Tensions escalated at the Geha Interchange as clashes erupted between some protesters and frustrated motorists stranded by the road closure. Police officers attempted to remove demonstrators who remained on the roadway, but traffic could not immediately be restored.

Law enforcement deployed additional officers at key locations to maintain public order and direct vehicles onto alternative routes.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area, emphasizing that while the right to protest is "a fundamental principle in a democratic state," authorities would not tolerate disturbances to public order or actions that unlawfully restrict freedom of movement.

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