Israeli authorities arrest Nazareth resident over alleged plot targeting Ben Gvir

The Shin Bet and the Israeli Police have announced the arrest of Mohammed Awad, a 29-year-old Israeli citizen from Nazareth, on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack and allegedly plotting to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

According to investigators, Awad was in the process of planning an attack targeting Ben Gvir. Authorities also stated that he was employed as an unarmed security guard at the central bus station in Afula.

On Tuesday morning, the Northern District Prosecutor's Office submitted a pre-indictment statement to the Nazareth District Court, marking the next step toward filing formal charges against the suspect.

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and the Israeli Police said they view with the utmost seriousness any involvement of Israeli citizens in activities that threaten the security of the State of Israel and its residents.

They added that security authorities will continue to use all legal means available to investigate and prosecute individuals suspected of engaging in such activities.