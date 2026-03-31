Netanyahu: We have shaken the Iranian regime, sooner or later it will fall

On the eve of Passover, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is “stronger than ever” and deepening its military campaign against Iran and its regional network.

Netanyahu said Israel, in coordination with the United States, is continuing to conduct a campaign to systematically weakening the Iranian “axis of terror.” He said Israel has inflicted major damage on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, claiming decades of Iranian investment in these systems has been “wasted.”

He described the conflict as part of a historic struggle, referencing what he called “ten blows” delivered against Iran and its regional allies, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Assad regime in Syria, terrorist groups in the West Bank, and the Houthis in Yemen, along with direct strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure, missile capabilities, regime assets, security forces, and senior officials.

Netanyahu said the campaign has shifted the regional balance, moving Israel from a defensive posture to a more proactive military strategy. He said Israel is now operating in unprecedented coordination with the United States and emphasized what he called “historic” cooperation with Washington.

He added that Israel is also building new regional partnerships alongside existing alliances, stating that additional agreements are taking shape in response to the Iranian threat.

Netanyahu said Israel paid a “painful price,” confirming the deaths of four soldiers and extending condolences to their families, while expressing support for wounded troops. He framed the war as a national struggle requiring unity, saying Israelis share a “common destiny” and responsibility for the country’s future.

Netanyahu concluded his statement by asserting that Israel has “shaken” the Iranian regime, warning that it will “sooner or later fall,” while stressing that the military campaign is ongoing and its objectives have not yet been fully achieved.