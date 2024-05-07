Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic to light Israeli Independence Day beacon

Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic, known for his role in "The Vampire Diaries," has been selected by Israeli Minister Miri Regev to light the Israeli Independence Day beacon of the information front alongside Yosef Haddad and Ella Keenan.

"Buzolic's dedication to advocating for Israel and his extensive reach on social media make him an excellent choice to represent the Israeli Advocacy Front," stated Regev.

Buzolic, a passionate supporter of the State of Israel, boasts a popular Instagram page that reaches millions of followers, where he shares stories about Israel and its perspective.

Following a surprise visit to Israel in the wake of recent attacks, Buzolic used his platform to shed light on Palestinian terrorism and the Sheva massacre in October.

Joining i24NEWS Digital Team member Yoseph Haddad, Buzolic will light one of the twelve beacons of heroism on Mount Herzl this Independence Day.

At 40 years old, Buzolic achieved fame through his acting career. Raised in Sydney, Australia, to Croatian immigrant parents, he identifies as a devout Christian and often discusses his faith.

"My love for Israel and its people runs deep. I felt compelled to show the truth," Buzolic explained in an interview with Channel 13. "There was no other choice. I love this country, I love the Jewish people."

Buzolic's journey led him to become an ardent supporter of Israel, using his platform to advocate for the country's cause.

In the era of social media, Buzolic believes that physical presence carries significant weight in conveying the reality on the ground. "While sharing the reality through a camera is one thing, I needed to physically be here," he emphasized.