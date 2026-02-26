Exclusive: Senior Shin Bet official caught smuggling goods into Gaza Strip

In a major security scandal, a senior Shin Bet official has been implicated in smuggling goods into Gaza Strip in exchange for large sums of money, i24NEWS Hebrew Avishai Grintzvaig reported Thursday. Authorities reportedly found 6.5 million shekels ($1.78 million) in his possession.

The case follows a string of serious smuggling operations into Gaza. Last week, i24NEWS revealed a separate case involving senior criminal elements allegedly attempting to bribe officials at the U.S. headquarters in Kiryat Gat, which oversees Gaza reconstruction efforts, to smuggle prohibited goods.

Investigators suspect coordination between Israeli criminals and foreign operatives at the American base, aiming to profit from smuggling operations.

In a related case, indictments were recently filed against 12 individuals accused of smuggling goods valued at 3.9 million shekels into Gaza. Items included cartons of cigarettes, iPhones, batteries, communication cables, and car parts. Some defendants, including reservists, reportedly exploited weaknesses in regional border crossings and military oversight. Among those implicated was Bezalel Zini, the brother of the Shin Bet chief.