In a letter obtained exclusively by i24NEWS, although not yet formally sent, former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard appeals to Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon former IDF soldier Elor Azaria, and expunge his criminal record related to a 2016 conviction in the killing of a wounded Palestinian attacker. Azaria is a former IDF combat medic convicted in the fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian attacker in Hebron in 2016.

Pollard writes Azaria's sentence was "grossly disproportional" and that it was "tainted by political considerations having to do with the government's desire to placate certain foreign powers, which wanted to tie the hands of our soldiers." He added that the conduct of the defense minister and IDF Chief of Staff at the time "served to inflame and prejudice both popular and judicial opinion in this matter."

The former spy further argues that Israel's government has blurred the distinction between terrorists and legitimate uniformed combatants who are protected under the Geneva and Hague Conventions if captured. Pollard says this distinction should be reinforced following the October 7 Hamas attacks, claiming Azaria "killed a terrorist who he thought still presented a threat to his comrades," and said he would not judge a soldier who put himself at risk to protect national security.

Azaria was sentenced to 18 months in prison, which was later reduced, and was released in May 2018 after serving about 9 months. The case has remained a flashpoint in Israeli debates over military conduct and accountability.

Pollard’s letter comes in support of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's letter to President Herzog on Tuesday, requesting the early expungement of Azaria's criminal record. Katz stressed the request does not seek to overturn the conviction, but only to clear the record ahead of schedule, citing the 10 years since the incident, Azaria's completed sentence and military service, and the toll the case has taken on him and his family.

Katz also pointed to the release of hundreds of convicted terrorists in hostage exchange deals, arguing it would be difficult to justify denying Azaria the chance to rebuild his life after serving his time.

The President's Office confirmed Azaria has formally requested the early expungement and said the process is underway. The request has been forwarded to the defense establishment, and Herzog is awaiting opinions from the IDF Chief of Staff, the Military Advocate General, and the head of the Manpower Directorate before making a decision. "After receiving all opinions, the President will weigh the request responsibly and with due seriousness," the office said.