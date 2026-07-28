News 12 building doors smashed for second time in a month, threatening letter left behind

A masked man smashed the front glass doors of the News 12 building in Tel Aviv overnight for the second time in a month. A threatening letter was left behind reading, "Next time the brick will be aimed at one of your heads. Treat the letter seriously and with all seriousness because in the end someone will die."

In a statement, News 12 said, "The Israeli government and the Minister of Communications must cease inciting and unbridled incitement in the free media, which also leads to serious acts. The Israel Police must act immediately to stop the dangerous violence in advance."

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Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the attempt to harm news workers "a red line." Yashar! Chairman Gadi Eisenkot said "the responsibility for violence against media systems lies with the government," accusing it of "a systematic and unrestrained campaign of incitement against media personnel." Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman called it "extremely serious" that this was the second such incident in a month. Democrats chairman Yair Golan said, "This is not just an attack on the media. This is an attack on democracy."

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The journalists' organization responded to the incident as well, saying its recurring nature shows "a serious deterioration in the relationship between journalists and media outlets in Israel." They warn that incitement and threats against media "result in violence."

The two cases at News 12 join a similar attack on Haaretz's Tel Aviv offices earlier this month, also carried out by a masked man caught on camera. Hateful graffiti targeting News 12 journalists has also appeared near the station in recent months, including messages threatening journalists by name. Police Commissioner Danny Levy addressed the incidents last week, saying, "We will not allow any harm to any media outlet or journalists doing their job."