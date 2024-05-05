Waze partners with Zikaron BaSalon to mark Yom HaShoah across Israel

In a tribute to Holocaust Remembrance Day, Waze has joined forces with the Zikaron BaSalon Project to facilitate over 1,200 gatherings across Israel, ensuring that Holocaust survivors' stories continue to be heard and honored.

From May 1 to 6, Waze users in Israel will receive pop-up notifications highlighting the significance of Yom HaShoah and encouraging participation in Zikaron BaSalon events.

Through the integration of Waze technology, users will be able to easily locate meeting locations with Holocaust survivors and register for gatherings by clicking on location pins on the app's map.

Courtesy: Waze

Gai Berkovich, General Manager of Waze, expressed pride in the collaboration, stating, "We're proud to partner with Zikaron BaSalon for the second year in a row. Holocaust survivor gatherings offer Israelis the powerful experience of connecting with living witnesses, experiencing firsthand the deep courage and resilience that must never be forgotten - storytelling that is more important now than ever before."

i24NEWS

Moran Ziffer, co-CEO and Co-Founder of Zikaron BaSalon, echoed Berkovich's sentiments, emphasizing the initiative's impact. "‘Remembrance in the living room’ is a social initiative that enables the commemoration of the Holocaust and heroism in a meaningful, personal and relevant way," Ziffer remarked.

"The continuation of this exciting partnership with Waze allows everyone to find the gathering closest to their home, see the salons on their commutes and choose to participate in something significant on this important day."

Erik Marmor/Flash90

The partnership comes at a crucial time, as Israel commemorates Yom HaShoah and reflects on the profound legacy of Holocaust survivors.

According to the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors, there are 133,362 survivors residing in Israel, with an average age of 87.

Additional statistics from the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors reveal that more than 92,000 survivors, 69 percent of all survivors, are recognized by National Insurance at various levels of nursing care.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

96 percent of the survivors living in Israel today were born after 1928 and were under the age of 18 at the time of the Holocaust, with the oldest survivor, born in Tunisia, 111 years old, while the youngest survivor, born at the end of the war, is 78 years old.

Deputy Minister Uri Makleb emphasized the significance of caring for Holocaust survivors, particularly in light of ongoing challenges.

AP Photo/Oded Balilty

"Since the previous Holocaust Day, the Authority for Holocaust Survivors has worked even harder, and in the face of the challenges posed by the war, on a larger scale and creatively in order to reach every survivor in Israel," Makleb stated.

"Today, we understand in a more proven way what the survivors of the Holocaust went through, and this requires all of us to act even more strongly in the coming year on their behalf."