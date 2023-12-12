BDS? Puma ends sponsorship deal with Israeli national soccer team

The decision, clarified by the company, is primarily due to commercial motives and was not influenced by any political factors or calls to boycott Israel

Puma, the renowned German sportswear brand, has officially announced the termination of its sponsorship agreement with the Israeli national football team.

The collaboration between Puma and the Israeli football team, initiated in 2018, has been subject to scrutiny and boycott campaigns, impacting the brand's global presence.

Puma faced allegations of indirectly endorsing Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a matter that sparked controversy and led to protests against the brand in various Western cities. Despite these assertions, Puma reiterated that its sponsorship solely pertained to the national team and not affiliated club activities.

The company stated that its recent decision to discontinue the partnership is aimed at redirecting its focus toward larger and more prominent national teams. While emphasizing the decision's commercial nature, Puma clarified that its choice was not swayed by political pressure or external influences.

Additionally, Puma disclosed its plans to cease partnerships with certain other national teams, attributing these actions to commercial viability and the absence of significant international exposure through major tournaments.

The company clarified that these terminations might also stem from challenges in reaching favorable terms for contract extensions with respective teams.