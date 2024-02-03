Israel: Sheba announces partnership with FIDF for mental health of war victims

Israel's largest medical center, Sheba Tel-Hashomer, announced a partnership with Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) to improve and expand the mental health support provided to war victims suffering from trauma.

Funds will be allocated to the creation of dedicated mental health units within Israel Defense Forces (IDF) veterans' rehabilitation centers across the country, with an emphasis on the southern and northern regions, which have been heavily affected by the war

"The current war has highlighted significant deficiencies in mental health care. The joint effort of Sheba and FIDF, will enable us to respond quickly to the needs of many people, providing timely therapeutic interventions," Director of Sheba’s Rehabilitation Hospital, Professor Amitai Ziv, said in a statement.

The initiative will improve the public health system's ability to combat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by training additional therapists who will acquire the knowledge, professional tools and technologies needed to offer treatment tailored to each individual.

"We are at a critical juncture where, therapeutically, we have a window of opportunity of several months to intervene effectively in patients with ASD (acute stress disorder) and prevent deterioration into chronic post-traumatic stress disorder," Professor Ziv added.

This partnership aims to strengthen the Sheba Medical Center's trauma treatment network across the country, increasing its capacity by 50 percent.

CEO of FIDF, Steve Weil, said "When hundreds of thousands of Israeli soldiers were called up over three months ago, we understood the gravity of what they would be facing and the potential trauma they would experience, so we mobilized to find solutions across the country for IDF soldiers and their families.”

“We are honored to partner with the world-renowned Sheba Medical Center to provide the best possible care for the heroes who are making inconceivable sacrifices for Israel's security," Weil concluded.

FIDF is an organization founded in 1981 dedicated to the men and women serving in the Israeli military, wounded veterans and the families of fallen soldiers.