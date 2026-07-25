Houthis claim missile attack on Saudi city after kingdom strikes Yemen targets

Iran-backed group says Jizan attack was retaliation as renewed exchanges raise fears of a return to full-scale fighting

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A passenger airplane flies over a smoldering fire at a Saudi Aramco oil depot after a Yemen Houthi rebel attack in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 26, 2022.
A passenger airplane flies over a smoldering fire at a Saudi Aramco oil depot after a Yemen Houthi rebel attack in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 26, 2022.AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said Saturday they had fired a missile at the southern Saudi city of Jizan, retaliating for Saudi strikes on Houthi military sites a day earlier.

Houthis strike 2 Saudi tankers - Trump: U.S. will hold Iran accountable for Houthi attacks
Houthis strike 2 Saudi tankers - Trump: U.S. will hold Iran accountable for Houthi attacks

The Saudi-led coalition said Friday’s operation targeted positions threatening commercial shipping after the Iran-backed group declared a naval blockade of the kingdom and attacked Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.

The renewed exchanges have raised fears that Yemen’s long-dormant conflict could resume. Houthi and Yemeni government forces have reportedly reinforced positions along front lines stretching from the Red Sea coast to the Saudi border.

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Saudi Arabia had largely avoided direct confrontation with the Houthis since a 2022 truce halted years of fighting. Recent attacks on a Saudi airport, tankers and other infrastructure, however, have increased pressure on Riyadh to respond.

Houthis claim they struck 2 ship near Saudi Arabia
Houthis claim they struck 2 ship near Saudi Arabia

UN and regional mediation efforts are continuing, though diplomats and analysts have expressed growing pessimism that the escalation can be contained.

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