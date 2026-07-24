The Red Sea on the brink of explosion: warnings of Houthi attacks targeting commercial ships

Concerns are mounting over the potential resurgence of escalation in the Red Sea, following a warning issued by the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) stating that the Iran-backed Houthi group has completed preparations to target commercial shipping traffic around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. According to estimates, the group has deployed missiles and drones near the maritime passage, in a move that could threaten one of the world's most important trade routes.

This comes after the Houthis announced a ban on ships linked to Saudi Arabia and warned shipping companies against heading to Saudi ports, raising the level of risk for navigation in the Red Sea and putting Saudi oil exports through the Yanbu port to a new test, especially as reliance on the Arabian Gulf route declines due to ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping companies are taking precautionary measures.

Although there have been no confirmed attacks on commercial ships so far, shipping companies have begun to reassess their routes. Maritime reports have shown that a limited number of ships have stopped before entering the Red Sea, while some Saudi oil tankers en route to Asian markets have changed their course within the Red Sea and returned toward the Suez Canal to avoid passing through Bab al-Mandeb.

These moves reflect growing concerns within the maritime shipping sector, as the Bab al-Mandab Strait is a vital passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, through which a large portion of energy and goods trade between Asia and Europe passes. Any disruption there would have direct repercussions on global supply chains.

Washington and Riyadh: Protecting navigation is a priority.

In the first American response, President Donald Trump affirmed that the United States would deal with any threat targeting maritime navigation if it turned into actual attacks, noting that Washington had previously carried out operations against the Houthis and succeeded in limiting their capabilities for a long period of time.

On the other hand, the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy announced the start of operational procedures to secure ships passing through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The coalition affirmed that any targeting of commercial navigation would be met with a firm military response, considering the threat to civilian vessels a violation of international law and categorizing it as an act of maritime piracy.

Energy markets monitor developments.

The crisis acquires particular significance in light of Saudi Arabia’s increasing reliance on the Yanbu port for exporting oil to Asian markets, after it has become a main outlet for oil exports amid the ongoing tensions in the Gulf. These developments also come at a time when data indicate a decline in Saudi crude oil exports for the third consecutive month, which increases the sensitivity to any new disruption in maritime transport routes.

Observers believe that the simultaneous tension in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, along with the ongoing risks in the Strait of Hormuz, may confront the global energy sector with a dual challenge, through increased shipping and insurance costs and the potential disruption of oil supplies. This situation prompts the United States and its allies to enhance military surveillance and to be prepared to deal with any escalation that could threaten freedom of navigation in the region.