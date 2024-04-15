UAE did not participate in foiling Iranian attack on Israel - report

A senior Israeli official has debunked reports suggesting the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in intercepting Iranian missiles and drones aimed at Israel over the weekend.

Speaking to The Times of Israel, the official dismissed claims of broad Arab participation in the joint military operation as exaggerated and inaccurate.

The revelation comes in contrast to recent assertions of Arab involvement in repelling the Iranian strike alongside Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Jordan. However, the Israeli official's statement casts doubt on the extent of the UAE's role in the defensive maneuver.

The UAE embassy in Washington has yet to offer any comment on the matter.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia made headlines earlier on Monday by acknowledging its assistance to the newly formed regional military coalition in protecting Israel against the Iranian assault.

AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg

This acknowledgment, detailed in a statement referencing a report by KAN News, shed light on Saudi Arabia's participation in the joint military defensive operation.

While Jordan openly disclosed its role in the defensive maneuver, Saudi Arabia's acknowledgment came through a summary on its official website, attributing insights to a source within the Saudi royal family.

The post subtly underscored Saudi Arabia's proactive approach to safeguarding regional stability by intercepting suspicious entities in its airspace.