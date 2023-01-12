Trees for climate: UAE using drones to plant 1 million mangroves

'Even though the world’s mangroves are declining due to natural and human challenges, Abu Dhabi has a different story to tell'

The United Arab Emirates Environment Agency (EAD) is using drones to plant one million mangrove seeds across the Gulf state, as part of a project to combat climate change.

According to the UAE’s official news agency WAM, the mangroves will be planted at different locations across the al-Dhafra region – part of the first phase of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative.

The process involves drones scanning the topography of an area to create a 3D map so that the most efficient planting pattern can be implemented. Drones are then loaded with germinated seeds and dropped from the sky.

It is a faster and cheaper process than planting by hand, and has proven to be cost-effective as it reduces the overall price of mangrove planting, eliminates the need for nurseries, and facilitates reaching remote and difficult areas.

The project was first announced in February 2021 when the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, visited the UAE during which he met with officials at Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi.

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell Britain's Prince William talks to British School Al-Khubairat students at the Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

It’s part of an overall plan to establish the emirate as “a global hub for research and innovation in support of the conservation of mangroves and focuses on the importance of mangroves for carbon sequestration to combat climate change,” WAM said.

The initiative is also another step toward the UAE’s target to plant 100 million mangroves by the end of the decade, as announced during COP26 in 2021.

“Even though the world’s mangroves are declining due to natural and human challenges they are facing,” said EAD Secretary-General Dr. Salem al-Dhaheri, “Abu Dhabi has a different story to tell as the plantation of mangroves has continued in the UAE at large and in Abu Dhabi in particular, in a slow but steady manner.”