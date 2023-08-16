Bahrain signs solar park project deal, part of its Renewable Energy Plan

Manama seeks to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2060, with gradual incrementation

Bahrain has signed agreements to develop a 72-megawatt solar park project as the kingdom seeks to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2060, officials announced on Tuesday.

The project is part of Bahrain's Renewable Energy Plan, which aims to increase the share of clean energy in the country's electricity mix to 5 percent by 2025 and 20 percent by 2035, and will generate 28 percent of the required energy for said aspirations.

The solar photovoltaic project, located in Bahrain's southern Sakhir region, will include rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems and electric vehicle charging stations at the Bahrain International Circuit, the University of Bahrain, the Bahrain World Expo and the Al Dana Amphitheater.

Mazen Mahdi / AFP The sun sets behind solar panels placed at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir desert in the island-country's south.

“The solar park will contribute to sustainable economic development for Bahrain and its citizens, and is in line with the Kingdom's international commitments," the Bahraini Electricity and Water Minister, Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, said in a statement.

“Expanding the use of solar energy will help preserve the environment and ensure the sustainability of resources,” he added.

AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File An oil pump works in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain.

Bahrain is the smallest oil producer in the Gulf region.