Iran marks anti-Israeli 'Jerusalem Day' after 2-year pandemic suspension

Demonstrators chanted the 'death to Israel' and 'death to America'

Thousands of Iranians turned out for rallies on Friday to mark the annual anti-Israeli Jerusalem Day.

It was the first time the rallies on what is also known as Quds Day — the Arabic for Jerusalem — were held since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Governed by the hardline Islamic Mullah regime, Iran does not recognize Israel and supports Hamas and Hezbollah, terrorists groups that seek its destruction.

Demonstrators in the capital of Iran and other cities across the Islamic Republic chanted the “death to Israel,” and “death to America.” Demonstrators also set fire to American, British and Israeli flags.

State TV later showed a variety of ballistic missiles on display at the rally, which it described as “Israel hitters.”

Iran started marking the day on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan after the 1979 Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.