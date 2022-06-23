Iran: Court demands US pay compensation for murdered nuclear scientists

The only mention of Israel by the court was saying that the US supported the 'Zionist regime'

An Iranian court on Thursday demanded the United States pay $4 billion to the families of Iranian nuclear scientists who were killed in targeted attacks, state-run media reported.

The rulings - largely symbolic - shows the escalating tensions between Iran and the West regarding Tehran's advancing nuclear program.

This comes as negotiations to restore the nuclear agreement between the parties remain at a standstill. Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, imposing economic sanctions on Iran, which severed most of its oil revenue.

US President Joe Biden wanted to return to the agreement. However, talks have stalled over the US's designation of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization.

Iran did not directly accuse its arch-foe Israel in the announcement, even though Tehran has blamed the country for targeting its nuclear scientists.

In late 2020, Iran blamed Israel for killing top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and, more recently, Iranian Col. Sayyad Khodaei.

The only mention of Israel by the court was saying that the US supported the "Zionist regime" in its "organized crime" against the victims, according to The Associated Press.

This court branch is dedicated to reviewing Iranian complaints against the US, summoning 37 former American officials, including former presidents.

The families of three killed nuclear scientists filed the lawsuit in Tehran, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.