Iran and Oman near deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes - report

Iran and Oman are reportedly nearing an agreement to restore commercial maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian and US officials cited by The New York Times.

The proposal would gradually reopen one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes after multiple disruptions in recent months due to US-Iran conficts and exchange of strikes.

Under the reported framework, vessels entering the Persian Gulf would transit through a shipping corridor close to Iran's coastline, while outbound traffic would use a separate route running alongside Omani territorial waters.

Iranian officials told the newspaper that ships would not be required to pay a toll but would instead be charged a "service fee" intended to finance maritime security, environmental protection and monitoring operations. According to the report, the proceeds would be shared equally between Iran and Oman.

A US official, however, disputed that account, saying the temporary shipping corridors under discussion would not require Iranian authorization or involve payments to Tehran.

The reported arrangement has sparked concern among some officials within the Pentagon. According to The New York Times, critics argue that such an agreement could amount to de facto recognition of Iranian authority over an international waterway. Officials also expressed concern that naval mines remaining in parts of the strait could force commercial vessels to coordinate their movements with Iranian authorities.

The report said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) continues to escort commercial shipping through the area while operating under the persistent threat of Iranian missile attacks.

The New York Times also reported that US President Trump has twice in recent weeks declined to authorize military strikes against Iranian targets that had been prepared by CENTCOM Commander Gen. Brad Cooper.

According to the report, Trump has prioritized the rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, even if doing so requires accepting an arrangement that grants Iran a degree of influence over maritime traffic through the vital waterway.