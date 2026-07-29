Iran rejects Oman’s proposal for joint management over the Strait of Hormuz - report

Iran has ruled out an Omani proposal for regional joint management of the Strait of Hormuz, with a senior Iranian official telling Reuters that the initiative "has no chance of success" and reaffirming Tehran's longstanding position that control of the strategic waterway must reflect Iran's sovereign rights.

The official said only Iran and Oman are entitled to decide on any arrangements governing the strait based on their respective territorial shares, firmly rejecting any role for other regional countries.

Tehran also insists that the entire inbound shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as part of the outbound route, must remain under Iranian control.

While describing Oman as a "valuable neighbour," the official said a 50-50 joint control arrangement would not serve Iran's interests. Instead, Tehran believes Muscat's authority over the waterway should correspond to its territorial share, adding that southern shipping routes through the strait could present safety risks for commercial vessels.

The comments also included a broader geopolitical accusation, with the official claiming that the United States and Saudi Arabia are pressuring Oman to promote what Tehran described as unrealistic proposals regarding the governance of the Strait of Hormuz.